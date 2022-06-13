Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $160.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.