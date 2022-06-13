Albion Financial Group UT Sells 346 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

