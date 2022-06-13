Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178.72 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $178.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00167837 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,379,161 coins and its circulating supply is 6,866,999,405 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.