Allstate Corp Has $19.96 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 402.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,277 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.69. 472,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

