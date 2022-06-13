Allstate Corp Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.98. 28,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.