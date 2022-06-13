Allstate Corp Purchases 63,895 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 235.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $75.80. 229,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

