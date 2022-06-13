Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $77,496.87 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $91.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,137.53. 1,828,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,391.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,639.38.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

