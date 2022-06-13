Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.94 on Monday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

