Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.94 on Monday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
