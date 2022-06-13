American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 445,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,502,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

