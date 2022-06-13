Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. 360 DigiTech pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 360 DigiTech pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.75 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -9.70 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.95 $901.88 million $5.46 2.99

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 360 DigiTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% 360 DigiTech 32.31% 38.66% 17.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 164.10%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 144.00%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Risk and Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.