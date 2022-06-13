Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 58.5% in May

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.16. 91,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 82,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

