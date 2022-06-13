APY.Finance Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $187,908.50 and approximately $597.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00383067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00542587 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.