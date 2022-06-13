Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.40

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $55.70 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,675,865 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

