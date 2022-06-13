ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $14,168.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00395200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00511534 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

