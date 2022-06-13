Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.85

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 9439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.