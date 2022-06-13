ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.