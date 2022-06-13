Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

