Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.25 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.