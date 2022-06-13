Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.0200

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $883,059.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

