Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Cut to €17.20

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from €18.75 ($20.16) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.58) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.89) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 71,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

