Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $10,229.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00402006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,642.43 or 0.99944129 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

