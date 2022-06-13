Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $614.98 on Monday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.96 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.95 and its 200-day moving average is $677.29.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atrion by 597.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atrion by 56.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atrion by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

