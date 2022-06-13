Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $172.47

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.47 and last traded at $172.87, with a volume of 65397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,233,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

