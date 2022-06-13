Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $19.09 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.58.
About Bancroft Fund (Get Rating)
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
