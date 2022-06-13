Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $19.09 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund (Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

