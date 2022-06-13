Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 313.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,729 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. 781,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,840,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

