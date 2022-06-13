Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Bannix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.
