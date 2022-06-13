Betterment LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,136,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $34.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.