Betterment LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after buying an additional 468,383 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $179.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.61. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.39 and a 52-week high of $223.78.

