Betterment LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 385,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average of $162.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

