Betterment LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,399,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 887,394 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

