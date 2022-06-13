BitCore Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $146,368.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,558.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.23 or 0.05366425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00190447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00607516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00572963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064399 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

