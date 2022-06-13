BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGR opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

