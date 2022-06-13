BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the May 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,957 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 791,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

CII stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. 76,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,171. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

