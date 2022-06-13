BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 204,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.