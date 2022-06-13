BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BGY traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.10. 365,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,693. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

