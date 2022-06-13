BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BMEZ stock opened at 16.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000.

