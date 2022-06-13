BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:BKN opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

