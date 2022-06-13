BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.