Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 72.9% in May

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.46. 332,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,546. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

