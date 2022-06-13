Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BSL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $531,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

