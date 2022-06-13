Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BSL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
