Blocknet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,204.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00022191 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012291 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,759,777 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.