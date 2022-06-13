Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K opened at $69.58 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $59,567,578. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

