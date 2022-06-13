Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,275.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.30. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

