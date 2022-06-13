Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.50) to GBX 780 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.80) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 695 ($8.44) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

