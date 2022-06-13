Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.91

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.91 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115.91 ($1.45), with a volume of 7446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.45 ($1.62).

The company has a market capitalization of £692.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

