Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.91

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.91 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115.91 ($1.45), with a volume of 7446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.45 ($1.62).
The company has a market capitalization of £692.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.
Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)
