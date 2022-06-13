Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,273.88. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

