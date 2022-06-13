Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.