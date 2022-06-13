BSClaunch Market Capitalization Achieves $10,709.78 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $10,709.78 and $2,027.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00402006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00045752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00534651 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSClaunch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

