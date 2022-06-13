Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $94,366.13 and $44,666.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00387640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

