Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.97

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 44683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($33.98) to GBX 2,935 ($35.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,050 ($37.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,771.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

